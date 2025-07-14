2025 MLB Draft: Georgia high school, college players selected on Day 1

ATLANTA — The 2025 Major League Baseball Draft began Sunday night at the Coca-Cola Roxy as part of Atlanta hosting the 2025 MLB All-Star Game.

Five players from Georgia high schools and colleges heard their names called on Day 1.

Daniel Pierce, a shortstop from Mill Creek High School, was the first local player off the board. The Tampa Bay Rays selected the shortstop with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round.

Another Georgia high school shortstop went 25 picks later. The New York Yankees selected Dax Kilby from Newnan High School at No. 39. Dax Kilby is a former WSB-TV Georgia Lottery Scholar Athlete.

JT Quinn was the first Georgia Bulldog off the draft board. The Baltimore Orioles took the right-handed pitcher with the No. 69 overall pick during the competitive balance draft round.

Six picks later, the Chicago White Sox selected Georgia Tech shortstop Kyle Lodise with the No. 76 pick overall. Baseball runs in his family: the Atlanta Braves drafted Lodise’s cousin and Florida State shortstop Alex Lodise in the second round.

UGA junior Brian Curley rounded out Day 1 of the MLB Draft. The Arizona Diamondbacks selected the right-handed pitcher with the No. 92 overall pick.

The MLB Draft will pick back up Monday with Rounds 4-20.

