2025 MLB Draft: Atlanta Braves draft trio of shortstops on Day 1

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Braves selected not one, not two, but three shortstops on Day 1 of the 2025 MLB Draft.

MLB hosted the draft at the Coca-Cola Roxy, just a few feet away from where Atlanta will host the 2025 MLB All-Star Game at Truist Park.

The Braves selected Tate Southisene, Alex Lodise and Cody Miller in the first, second and third rounds respectively.

Southisene graduated from Basic Academy, where he led the Wolves to 2025 Nevada state championship. MLB.com ranked Southisene as the No. 39 best prospect in the draft.

The scouting report for MLB.com says Southisene has “outstanding bat control” and takes aggressive swings.

Lodise just finished his junior year at Florida State, where he won the 2025 Dick Howser Trophy. The award is given to the top college player in the country every year. Lodise also won the 2025 ACC Defensive Player of the Year for the Seminoles.

MLB.com ranked Lodise as the No. 43 best prospect who has “developed into a solid middle infielder prospect” and “shown improved defense as a shortstop in college.”

Miller also finished his junior season at East Tennessee State University, where he had a .330 batting average during his three years in Johnson City. The Southern Conference named Miller to the All-SoCon Defensive Team and the All-SoCon Second Team this season.

The MLB Draft will pick up Monday with Round 4 through Round 20.

