Fans flocking to the MLB All-Star Village for fun and games

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The All-Star Village at the Cobb Galleria Centre is now open.

Channel 2’s Cory James was there on Saturday morning as thousands stood in line for the kickoff ceremony.

Inside the lobby, fans were greeted by performers, MLB speakers and legendary Braves pitcher Greg Maddux.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“I think everybody was waiting for a long time to be here in Atlanta,” said David James, Vice President of Baseball and Softball for Major League Baseball.

The 500,000 square-foot venue was transformed into an interactive baseball space complete with games, concessions and MLB apparel.

“It’s crazy, it’s vibrant, and live,” Tasha Carlson said.

RELATED STORIES:

Jarrod Brown brought his entire family. They were given an opportunity to meet Maddux.

“My wife was shaking, and as a dad and husband, how much happier can you be if your daughter and wife are that happy about it?” Brown said.

Brown told Channel 2 Action News that baseball is such a big part of their lives that their children have MLB as their initials.

The All-Star Village opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 8 p.m. throughout the weekend.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group