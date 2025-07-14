Chipper Jones gives his take on whether or not he’d ever manage a MLB team

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Chipper Jones led the Futures National team to a win on Saturday.

His winning lineup card was signed, sealed, and sent to Cooperstown, adding more impressive moments to his Hall of Fame career.

Channel 2’s Alison Mastrangelo asked Jones if he would ever consider managing a Major League Baseball team one day.

Jones had fun with the answer.

“I’ve still got three boys at home, so seven boys in total. So, you have to be completely committed to be a coach or a manager and I just don’t know that I can serve the spot as well as I should. Besides, I keep asking myself, ‘Why would any general manager want to hire me for a fireable spot? You know, for a fireable job?’ Like, would you want to have to be the general manager that has to fire me? That’s a bad PR move if you’re asking me,” he laughed.

Atlanta Braves fans will be able to cheer on two current players during All-Star Week. Matt Olson will participate in the Home Run Derby on Monday, and Ronald Acuña Jr. will play in the All-Star Game on Tuesday.

