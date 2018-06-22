0 2018 NBA Draft underway; Hawks select Luka Dončić with No. 3 pick

Update 7:49 p.m.: Atlanta Hawks select Slovenian point guard Luka Dončić, 19, with the No. 3 pick in the 2018 NBA draft. Channel 2 sports director Zach Klein said The Hawks selected Dončić with the hope and expectation that they’ll be able to trade him to the Dallas Mavericks for University of Oklahoma point guard Trae Young at the No. 5 pick if he remains available.

The 2018 NBA Draft held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is underway.

The Atlanta Hawks have four selections in Thursday’s draft, with much of the attention on the first – the No. 3 overall pick. However, they also will add to the roster with two other first-round picks, Nos. 19 and 30, and a high second-round pick at No. 34.

Last year, Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk used the No. 19 pick on John Collins, who had a very good rookie season. The expectations are much higher in Schlenk's second Hawks draft because the team owns the No. 3 overall pick. Even if Schlenk trades down in the order — the Hawks are entertaining offers for the No. 3 pick — Schlenk will be scrutinized both for that move and the player he ends up drafting wherever he picks.

The No. 3 overall pick will be the first tangible asset used by Schlenk during his rebuilding plan — or, as he prefers to call it, “investing in the future.”

The Hawks won the third pick in the draft lottery after they finished last season with the second-worst record (24-58) since the franchise moved to Atlanta before the 1968-69 season.

