200,000 counterfeit stamps seized worth $146K

BIRMINGHAM, AL — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) seized hundreds of thousands of counterfeit U.S. Forever Stamps at the Port of Birmingham.

The operation resulted in 200,000 counterfeit U.S. Forever Stamps from Hong Kong being seized.

The fake stamps were valued at $146,000.

Officials said that during an inspection at a sorting facility, CBP officers selected two packages for inspection.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The packages looked authentic, but after closer examination, they determined that the stamps inside the packages were counterfeit.

Officers said the fake stamps came from Hong Kong.

During the 2024 fiscal year, 90% of the total CBP Intellectual Property Rights law violations that were seized came from China and Hong Kong.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group