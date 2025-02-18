20-year-old rescued after falling 9 feet into pile of stones in northeast GA

ELBERT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is hospitalized after he was injured in an industrial accident Monday morning.

According to Elbert County officials, dispatch received a call just after 9:30 a.m., regarding an industrial accident.

When first responders arrived, they learned a 20-year-old man had fallen nine feet from a platform down to a layer of rap stone.

Elbert County Emergency Services shared a video of the victim being carried in a quarry cage onto a stretcher.

The man, whose identity was not released, was rushed to the hospital for further evaluation and care.

His current condition has not been disclosed.

Crews say they closed the highway in the area down while they rescued him.

