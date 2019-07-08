2 Women's World Cup champions grew up right here in metro Atlanta

The United States Women's National Team are Women's World Cup champions once again and two members started their careers here in metro Atlanta.
Kelley O'Hara grew up in Fayette County and was a star player for Starr Mill's High School. Emily Sonnett meanwhile lived in Marietta and attended Fellowship Christian School in Roswell.
O'Hara started almost every match at rightback for the U.S. while Sonnett entered the game against Chile in the group stage.
