2 victims in horrific crash were both caretakers for sick, disabled family members

ATLANTA - Two people killed in a horrific crash Wednesday were both caretakers for their families.
The crash happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Campbellton Road and Lee Street in southwest Atlanta.
Police said they attempted to pull over a teen driver who was wanted for armed carjacking, but the driver refused to stop and drove through an intersection, slamming into Mark Hampton and Jermaine Jackson's car. They both died.
Channel 2's Matt Johnson attended a vigil Thursday night where friends and family honored the two innocent victims.
The tragic new details we've learned about the two innocent victims, on Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11
Family & friends came together for a vigil for the two innocent fathers killed yesterday during a police chase. It was heartbreaking to be there. Getting more info now for a report @ 11pm. pic.twitter.com/5A9QJcXz3h— Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) December 6, 2019
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}