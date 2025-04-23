Local

2 teens arrested in drive-by shooting that injured 2 children in small South GA town

By WSBTV.com News Staff
The GBI said the state inspector general was the first outside agency to investigate the allegations.
By WSBTV.com News Staff

PELHAM, Ga. — Two teens were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting South Georgia town.

The Pelham police department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting on Saturday, April 19.

At 9:40 p.m. that night, two children were shot from a passing car. Two other children were shot at but were not hit.

One victim was treated at a local hospital and released, the other was treated at the scene and released with a minor injury.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of a drive-by shooting, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

They were both booked into the Michell County Jail and then taken to a youth detention center.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Once the GBI investigation is completed, the case will be given to the Juvenile Court and possibly the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read