2 teens arrested in drive-by shooting that injured 2 children in small South GA town

PELHAM, Ga. — Two teens were arrested in connection with a drive-by shooting South Georgia town.

The Pelham police department requested the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate the shooting on Saturday, April 19.

At 9:40 p.m. that night, two children were shot from a passing car. Two other children were shot at but were not hit.

One victim was treated at a local hospital and released, the other was treated at the scene and released with a minor injury.

A 16-year-old and a 15-year-old were arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of a drive-by shooting, and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

They were both booked into the Michell County Jail and then taken to a youth detention center.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomasville at 229-225-4090.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477) or online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online.

Once the GBI investigation is completed, the case will be given to the Juvenile Court and possibly the South Georgia Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.

