2 shot at Athens apartment complex

ATHENS, Ga. — Athens Clarke-County police are investigating after two people were shot Friday at an apartment complex.
The shooting happened at Bethel Homes. The two victims were both taken to the hospital. Their conditions and identities have not been released.
It’s unclear if police have identified the gunman or what led up to the shooting.
