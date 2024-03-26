Check your numbers: 2 Powerball tickets worth $50K sold in Georgia from Monday night’s drawing

NEWNAN, Ga. — The Powerball jackpot rolled over again Monday night, but two tickets in Georgia took home some big prizes.

Georgia Lottery confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that two tickets matched four numbers and the Powerball Monday night. That means the lucky ticket holders won $50,000.

One of the tickets was purchased via the Georgia Lottery website by someone in Brunswick. The second ticket was sold in metro Atlanta at the BP station off 250 Bullsboro Drive in Newnan.

Since no one won the jackpot, the Powerball drawing on Wednesday will be for $865 million with a cash option of $416.1 million.

If you weren’t one of the winning tickets Monday, you have another chance to win in the Mega Millions drawing. Tuesday night’s jackpot is up to $1.1 billion with a $525.8 million.

You can watch the Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots LIVE on Channel 2 before WSB Tonight at 11 p.m.

Georgia Lottery says any prizes less than $600 can be claimed at any retailer; however, prizes over $600 must be claimed at the lottery headquarters or district offices or mailed for the payment.

Winners of prizes of more than $600 must fill out a winner claim form and have a valid government-issued photo ID with a social security card.

In Georgia, winners who purchase their tickets online have 180 days to claim their prize. However, winners who buy instant tickets only have 90 days from the expiration date to claim their prize.

