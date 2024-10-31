2 metro Atlanta haunted houses ranked among the best in the U.S.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A pair of metro Atlanta haunted houses have been recognized as among the best in the United States.

Netherworld, which is located in Stone Mountain, was ranked at No. 8 on a recent Agent Advice ranking of best haunted houses in the country. Rounding out the top 10 was 13 Stories Haunted House in Newnan.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The real estate company calculated the list by factoring in the percentage of five-star reviews as a proportion of total reviews for each haunted house according to Tripadvisor.

Nearly 75% of reviewers gave Netherworld a five-star rating. The 13 Stories Haunted House features 65% five star ratings.

Here’s the top 10, according to TripAdvisor.

6th Street Massacre Haunted House in Amarillo, Texas – 100% five-star reviews HellScream Haunted House in Colorado Springs, Colorado – 97.4% five-star reviews Fear at the Pier Haunted House in Panama City Beach, Florida – 94.9% five-star reviews. 13th Hour Haunted House and Escape Rooms in Wharton, New Jersey – 90.3% five-star reviews. Dark Hour Haunted House in Plano, Texas – 82.9% five-star reviews Haunted Mayfield Manor Haunted House in Galveston Island, Texas – 81.8% five-star reviews Abandoned Haunted House Complex in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin – 80% five-star reviews Netherworld Haunted House in Stone Mountain, Georgia – 74.6% five-star reviews Mackinaw Manor Haunted House in Mackinaw City, Michigan – 71% five-star reviews 13 Stories Haunted House in Newnan, Georgia – 65.2% five-star reviews

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 104 Netherworld Haunted House With new monsters, new scares and new haunts, and with the Halloween on the horizon, it’s time for a trip to Netherworld. (Nelson Hicks)

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group