2 metro Atlanta haunted houses ranked among the best in the U.S.

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — A pair of metro Atlanta haunted houses have been recognized as among the best in the United States.
Netherworld, which is located in Stone Mountain, was ranked at No. 8 on a recent Agent Advice ranking of best haunted houses in the country. Rounding out the top 10 was 13 Stories Haunted House in Newnan.
The real estate company calculated the list by factoring in the percentage of five-star reviews as a proportion of total reviews for each haunted house according to Tripadvisor.
Nearly 75% of reviewers gave Netherworld a five-star rating. The 13 Stories Haunted House features 65% five star ratings.
Here’s the top 10, according to TripAdvisor.
- 6th Street Massacre Haunted House in Amarillo, Texas – 100% five-star reviews
- HellScream Haunted House in Colorado Springs, Colorado – 97.4% five-star reviews
- Fear at the Pier Haunted House in Panama City Beach, Florida – 94.9% five-star reviews.
- 13th Hour Haunted House and Escape Rooms in Wharton, New Jersey – 90.3% five-star reviews.
- Dark Hour Haunted House in Plano, Texas – 82.9% five-star reviews
- Haunted Mayfield Manor Haunted House in Galveston Island, Texas – 81.8% five-star reviews
- Abandoned Haunted House Complex in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin – 80% five-star reviews
- Netherworld Haunted House in Stone Mountain, Georgia – 74.6% five-star reviews
- Mackinaw Manor Haunted House in Mackinaw City, Michigan – 71% five-star reviews
- 13 Stories Haunted House in Newnan, Georgia – 65.2% five-star reviews
