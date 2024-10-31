Halloween forecast: No tricks, just a treat if you’re going out in Atlanta tonight

ATLANTA — There will be no tricks, just treats this Halloween at least when it comes to the forecast in Atlanta.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan say Atlanta is expected to hit a high of 80 degrees today and it will be mostly dry.

Monahan says if we hit 80 degrees, it would be tied for the fifth warmest Halloween on record. Atlanta hit 80 degrees in 1935, 1987 and 1998 on Halloween.

The warmest on record in Atlanta was 86 degrees in 2016.

Here’s what to know for Oct. 31:

Warm and dry weather for Halloween with highs near 80 degrees

Dry tonight for trick-or-treating with temperatures falling into the low to mid 70s

Isolated showers possible over the weekend in metro Atlanta

Halloween will be warm, dry but chance of showers coming this weekend





