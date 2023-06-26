2 men suspected of over a dozen multi-county robberies across Georgia

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. — Two men are accused of a string of robberies that occurred across multiple counties in Georgia.

It all began on June 14 when the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office contacted the Georgia Bureau of Investigation to investigate an armed robbery that occurred at the Gibson Mini Mart in Gibson, Georgia.

Officials said that Cordell John Henry Cobb, 22, of Midville, went inside the store and stole an undisclosed amount of money during the robbery.

Two days later, Burke County authorities along with the GBI conducted a search warrant in the 900 block of Highway 56 in Midville and took Cobb along with James R. Davis, 27, of Midville into custody.

According to Glascock County deputies, the pair are suspected in at least 14 robberies that have taken place across Georgia in the past several months, including Bulloch, Chatham, Emmanual, Jenkins, Tift, Ware, and Washington counties.

Cobb is currently behind bars at the McDuffie County Jail. He’s being held on armed robbery, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime charges connected to the Gibson Mini-Mart robbery.

Davis was taken to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office in regards to an armed robbery that happen in Waycross. He has since been transported to the Ware County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Glascock County Sheriff’s Office at 706-598-2881 or the GBI’s Thomson Regional Investigative Office at 706-595-2575.

