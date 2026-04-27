2 men linked to guns, drugs, counterfeit bags at center of metro Atlanta police raid

NORCROSS, Ga. — Guns, fentanyl and fake designer bags are all linked to two men in a Gwinnett County home after police raided it over the weekend.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Norcross, where some neighbors in that quiet community say they had suspicions about the home.

Police went to the house Sunday looking for drugs and say they found everything from mushrooms to fentanyl, and that was before investigators started looking inside of a truck.

A neighbor shared video with Channel 2 Action News that shows how police swarmed the house on Sunday morning.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

What they found inside landed both men in the home in jail on a combination of 17 charges between them.

Norcross police said Edwin Duncan, 26, and Ellis Duncan, 33, were running a drug operation of the home on Ferentz Trace.

During the raid, investigators told Johnson they found 62 grams of cocaine, 35 pounds of marijuana, five pounds of psychedelic mushrooms and multiple THC oil vapes ready to sell.

TRENDING STORIES:

Police also said they found a loaded pistol within arm’s reach of the drugs, but the most dangerous discovery they say they made was the nearly 44 grams of fentanyl in the house.

Despite decreases in fentanyl deaths across the United States, officials say the threat hasn’t let up here in Georgia.

“We’ve been reporting over 7,100 exposures to opioids and about 1,000 of those cases involve fentanyl,” Gaylord Lopez, Executive Director of the Georgia Poison Center, told Channel 2 Action News. “So, it’s still out there and the Georgia Poison Center is still getting calls.”

Detectives told Johnson the two men had more than drugs in the house when officers arrived on Sunday morning.

They also found more than 150 counterfeit coach bags in the back of Edwin Duncan’s truck.

A neighbor said the amount of people coming and going at the home before police came made her suspicious.

Both men appear to be related but their exact connection is unknown.

Both are in custody at the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group