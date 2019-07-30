SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Police in Mississippi are investigating a deadly shooting at a Walmart.
According to our Cox Media Group sister station FOX13, two people were killed and at least two others were injured.
One person was found dead in the Southaven business and another person was found dead in the parking lot.
DeSoto County Sheriff Bill Rasco told FOX13 the suspect was also shot. The suspect's condition has not been released.
The scene remains active as police investigate.
The store is about a five-hour drive from Atlanta.
