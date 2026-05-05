2 horses nearly starved to death; owner wanted for animal cruelty

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Two horses almost died and their owner is accused of starving them.

Neighbors told Channel 2 Cobb County Bureau Chief Michele Newell that they noticed the horses were severely underweight, missing multiple teeth and extremely dehydrated.

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Newell reported on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. how it was an unusual case for detectives because they had to find a veterinarian, rescue and monitor the horses weekly.

“Just by the grace of God these two horses survived this horrible incident because they were being starved to death,” Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond told Newell.

Eight months ago, investigators say Sonny and Bullseye almost died after years of neglect.

“He actually had liver damage. When you lose the fat around your organs things like that happen,” Detective David Whitley said.

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Theresa Robinson owned the horses before police took them. She is now facing a list of animal cruelty charges.

After eight long months at Breezy Meadow Horse Rescue, Sonny and Bullseye look nothing like they once did.

“It’s my mom’s dream, but it’s all of these people that help out. That’s what makes this even more important,” Jason French said.

“They have done a super job. The evidence is right here. These guys couldn’t even breathe right,” Whitley said.

Breezy Meadow barn manager Meghan Schrack said they did four feedings of hay every day for the horses and gave them around the clock care with breathing treatments and much more.

“This is pretty emotional for me to see these guys to know, he would be dead today,” Whitley said.

Breezy Meadow is a nonprofit made up of volunteers. If you wish to donate, click here.

Police are actively searching for Robinson.

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