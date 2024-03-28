2 Georgians wake up $50,000 richer following Wednesday Powerball drawing

GEORGIA — Two lucky Georgians walked away with $50,000 following Wednesday’s Powerball drawing.

The numbers for the grand prize worth $865 million were 37-46-57-60-66, and the Powerball was 8x. The Power Play was 2X.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Georgia Lottery officials, one winning ticket was purchased at the Walmart Supercenter on Victory Drive in Columbus, and the other was purchased by an Acworth resident on the Georgia Lottery mobile app.

Players will have another chance to take home the cash on Saturday for a jackpot worth an estimated $935 million.

Saturday’s drawing will be the fifth-largest jackpot in Powerball history.

You can watch the next drawing LIVE on WSBTV Tonight at 11 p.m.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

How Customs and Border Protection is handling increase in international travel at Atlanta airport

©2023 Cox Media Group