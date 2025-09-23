2 GA men sentenced to prison for stealing mail, committing bank fraud

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. — Two Richmond County men have been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for using a United States Postal Service key to steal mail and commit bank fraud.

Cameron Martinas Curry and Quavaun Enreco Rhodes, both 22 and from Augusta, were found guilty of a scheme involving the theft of mail using a USPS collection key, which they used to steal business checks, alter them, and deposit the funds into accounts of co-conspirators.

“These individuals defrauded multiple citizens and businesses in our community,” said U.S. Attorney Heap. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to protecting and defending the nation’s mail system from illegal use and aggressively pursuing those who would commit fraud in this district.”

U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen Jr. sentenced both Curry and Rhodes to 120 months in prison and supervised release upon completion of their prison terms. Each was ordered to pay a $2,000 fine and $400 in special assessments and to serve five years of supervised release.

The defendants attempted to steal more than $550,000 through their fraudulent activities. They were able to withdraw and steal money before the banks realized the checks were fraudulent.

The case was investigated by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and the FBI, and prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, with First Assistant United States Attorney David H. Estes and Assistant United States Attorney Patricia Rhodes handling the prosecution.

“Stealing from the U.S. Mail and defrauding financial institutions are serious crimes that erode public trust,” Paul Brown, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta said.

Richmond County Sheriff Eugene Brantley expressed gratitude for the partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice, stating, “These individuals defrauded multiple citizens and businesses in our community, and that is simply unacceptable.”

