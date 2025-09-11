2 charged after fight over umpire’s call at GA youth baseball game

CRISP COUNTY, Ga. — A disagreement over an umpire’s call led to a fight and two people arrested.

The fight happened Saturday in Crisp County during a youth baseball game. Sheriff Billy Hancock said a coach became upset over the umpire’s call and it turned physical.

Someone in the stands then got involved in the fight.

Deputies charged Joshua Drew and John Taylor with simple assault. Taylor also faces a battery charge. The sheriff wants to remind coaches and parents to be a better example for their children.

“People, let’s remember these are kids that are playing. We are here to teach them a lesson. Some calls will go for you. Some calls will go against you,” Hancock said. “But there is no reason for any call that occurs on this field to become physical in front of our youth in this community.”

The Crisp County Sheriff’s Office says it is still investigating.

