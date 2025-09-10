Metro Atlanta city cut property taxes nearly in half

WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Homeowners in Woodstock are set to receive the largest property tax cut in 30 years, thanks to a city council decision to reduce the millage rate nearly in half from 1995 levels.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The tax cut, which will take effect when bills are sent out at the end of the year, is expected to save homeowners between $30 to $50 on their tax bills, depending on the value of their homes. Increased business revenue in Woodstock has enabled this significant reduction, according to city officials.

“This is the lowest tax rate we’ve had in at least three decades, if not much longer,” said Mayor Michael Caldwell.

Erin, a longtime resident of Woodstock, expressed her satisfaction with the tax analysis, stating, “I was very pleased that they analyzed the taxes and saw there was a surplus.”

TRENDING STORIES:

Caldwell explained that the city council’s vote this week resulted in a rollback that keeps the tax rate the same, but effectively cuts the tax bill for homeowners. He emphasized that Woodstock’s growth and increased business revenue have made this tax cut possible.

Erin, who has lived in Woodstock for seven years, described the community as charming and expressed her happiness with the city’s growth, despite some growing pains.

“We are having some growth pains, but that’s normal when a city grows. I’m very happy with things and I plan to live here forever!” she said.

With the new lower tax rate, Woodstock homeowners can expect reduced tax bills by the end of the year, marking a significant financial relief for many residents.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group