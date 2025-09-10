Award-winning playwright killed in Smyrna fire someone set intentionally, police say

SMYRNA, Ga. — Award-winning playwright Olivia Matthews was tragically killed in a fire that investigators say was intentionally set at her apartment in Smyrna.

Fire investigators are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the fire that claimed Matthews’ life.

“Liv was perfect, and I can’t imagine why somebody would want to harm her,” said Daisy Bentley, a friend of Matthews.

It has been one week since the world of theatre lost Matthews, the playwright, who was known for her work in cities such as Atlanta, Houston, Miami, and Omaha.

The fire that took Matthews’ life has left investigators with a troubling case, as two security cameras near the crime scene disappeared the same day.

Matthews was celebrated for her exceptional writing and her love for fashion, cooking, and justice. Her plays, including ‘The Nativity, starring Keisha Taylor, have received standing ovations. TammyRa Jackson, who directed the play, noted the honor Matthews felt when her show was the only one to receive a standing ovation during a conference.

Quinn Corben, Managing Director at Great Plains Theatre Commons, highlighted Matthews’ compassion and talent, which left a lasting impression on her fellow playwrights.

Matthews’s closest friend emphasized that she loved the color purple and loved people for who they were, as they were, and encouraged those affected by her loss to do what she believed Matthews would want others to do during this time, to channel their emotions into creative outlets.

Anyone with information about the fire is urged to contact the Smyrna Police Department, with the option to remain anonymous.

