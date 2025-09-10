Georgia AG says company offering help to homeowners is ‘stealing’ homes

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia’s attorney general says a metro Atlanta real estate company is stealing homeowners’ titles.

Attorney General Chris Carr filed a new lawsuit claiming Home Saver 911 is deceiving people into giving up their biggest asset.

Channel 2 Consumer Investigator Justin Gray spoke to customers of this company and its owner Wednesday.

A temporary restraining order from a Fulton County judge essentially blocks Home Saver 911 from doing business.

Carr’s lawsuit uses very clear, disturbing language alleging the company is stealing houses.

Keni Frederick no longer holds the deed to his Fairburn home. According to Fulton County records, he signed it over to Home Saver 911

Loretta Elgren is no longer the owner of her longtime Fulton County home either.

“They will not be putting me out of my own home,” she said.

She also allegedly signed away the deed to Home Saver 911, also known as Flex Financial 911.

Home Saver 911 advertises on its website that it provides cash to help people financially rebound. But in a lawsuit, the attorney general alleged instead that “Defendants are stealing title to the homes of Georgia consumers under the guise of offering foreclosure assistance agreements and/or personal loans to Georgia consumers.”

People like Frederick, who retired after a 27-year MARTA career. He says he thought he was signing up for a $20,000 loan.

“For the past nine,10 months I can’t sleep. I can’t sleep. I’m now an alcoholic, I drink to put myself to sleep,” he said.

The owner of Home Saver 911, Brian McFarlin, agreed to sit down and talk with Channel 2 about the allegations.

He said customers knew what they were signing and what they were agreeing to.

“Absolutely, they were told before they made the appointment from me exactly what our process was,” he said.

Carr alleged instead that “consumers who signed documents with defendants are clear that they did not sign, and would not have, signed title over to defendants. In fact, no notary was present.”

“Every single document that we have is a wet signature from the client, period,” McFarlin said.

McFarlin provided a recording of Elgeren’s initial call, where an employee talks about warranty deeds, as proof she knew what she was signing.

She said she refused to sign a warranty deed and had them draw up a lien agreement instead.

The attorney general says there are at least 73 homeowners signed up to these contracts, and at least 12 of those have been evicted by Home Saver 911 from their homes.

