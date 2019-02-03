2 brush fires near MARTA rail track snarl trains

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Two brush fires near the MARTA rail line in Brookhaven have forced officials to set up a bus bridge between several stations.
Rail service was shut down at Lenox Station Saturday, night and a bus bridge was set up to take riders to the Brookhaven, Chamblee and Doraville stations.
Service Update: Due to the fires near Brookhaven coming too close to our tracks, rail service will now turn back at Lenox Station and a bus bridge will carry riders to Brookhaven, Chamblee and Doraville stations. We apologize for this disruption.— MARTA (@MARTASERVICE) February 2, 2019
Officials said Saturday that the fires were not on MARTA property, but that flames and smoke were wafting over the tracks.
The issue comes on the night before Super Bowl 53, when hundreds of thousands of riders are expected to take the trains downtown to Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
MARTA also reported that several parking lots were full by Saturday evening.
