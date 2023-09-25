2 arrested for drugs, gun charges after stop sign ignored, Ga. police say

COLUMBUS, Ga. — A car that failed to stop at a stop sign, got pulled over and it ended up in drug charges, according to the Columbus Police Department.
On Sunday at around 11 a.m., officers conducted a traffic stop on Floyd Road, pulling over a driver who failed to observe a stop sign.
After the stop, officers realized the car had guns, drugs and cash in it.
Police arrested 32-year-old Johnathan Griswould and 31-year-old Corey Turner.
In total, officers seized a stolen firearm, 439 grams of marijuana, 9.5 oxycontin pills, seven Xanax pills, 26.4 grams of cocaine, and $4,655.
Griswould was charged with possession of cocaine, oxycodone, xanax, marijuana and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Hewas also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and theft by receiving stolen property.
Turner was charged with possession of cocaine, oxycodone, xanax, marijuana and the possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was also charged with theft by receiving, construction and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
