19-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Paulding County

PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old man was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash as he was walking along a road in Rockmart, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said.
Joshua Smith had just left a gas station after picking up oil for his mother’s car when he was hit by a truck, loved ones said in a GoFundMe account. Smith had Asperger syndrome.
Deputies responded to a pedestrian-hit call on Holly Springs Road about 10:20 p.m. Witnesses told officials the truck was traveling west when it hit Smith and left the scene.
TRENDING STORIES:
Officials believe Smith was walking in the roadway at the time.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. They described the lifted truck as dark-colored.
The Georgia State Patrol tweeted photos Monday evening of persons of interest in the case.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}