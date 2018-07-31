  • 19-year-old killed in hit-and-run crash in Paulding County

    By: Raisa Habersham, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

    PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. - A 19-year-old man was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run crash as he was walking along a road in Rockmart, the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office said. 

    Joshua Smith had just left a gas station after picking up oil for his mother’s car when he was hit by a truck, loved ones said in a GoFundMe account. Smith had Asperger syndrome. 

    Deputies responded to a pedestrian-hit call on Holly Springs Road about 10:20 p.m. Witnesses told officials the truck was traveling west when it hit Smith and left the scene. 

    Officials believe Smith was walking in the roadway at the time. 

    The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. They described the lifted truck as dark-colored.

    The Georgia State Patrol tweeted photos Monday evening of persons of interest in the case.

