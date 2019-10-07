19-year-old identified as victim in deadly Union City shooting

SOUTH FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - Police are investigating after a 19-year-old man was found shot and killed in Union City on Sunday evening.
Officers responding to the shooting in the area of Highpoint Road and Stonewall Drive found the victim unresponsive just before 7:30 p.m., according to Union City police.
He was identified by the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office as Dominique Holt. His address was unknown.
Police are holding news conference Monday morning. We'll bring you the latest on the shooting, for Channel 2 Action News at Noon.
