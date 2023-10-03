19-year-old Ga. father-to-be dies 1 month after crash that killed 2 others

MENLO, Ga. — A 19-year-old Georgia father-to-be has died a month after a car crash that claimed two other lives.

Cameron Lyons died Sept. 30, nearly a month after a crash on August 31 in Walker County.

According to Georgia State Patrol, Lyons was riding in a CMC truck driven by Jerry Glenn Payne when Payne crossed over into the northbound lanes on Highway 27 and crashed into an oncoming car. Payne died at the scene.

The driver of the other car, Tonya-Joan Marie Overbay, was taken to the hospital, where she died.

Lyons had been hospitalized since the accident.

“Cam fought so very hard for four long weeks but his fragile body was just getting too worn out.” family members said on a GoFundMe. “He is now resting in his eternal home and at peace with Lord.”

His wife of nearly a year, Sharie Lyons, is expecting the couple’s son, who they named Harden Eli. The baby is due in December, according to a baby registry.

“I will ALWAYS take care of and protect this precious life we created together,” Sharie Lyons wrote on Facebook. “I PROMISE Harden will know his daddy. He will know all about his daddy. And most of all he’ll know his daddy LOVES him.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help support Lyons’ family.

