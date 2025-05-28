18-year-old man shot in LaGrange said he was leaving graduation party

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police said they are investigating after an 18-year-old was shot Tuesday night.

Police said responded to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center at about 7:30 p.m. and talked to the victim, Adrian Ransom.

He told police he had been at a graduation party at a home when an argument started among several of the people.

He said as he was walking away, he heard three to four gunshots and was hit by a bullet in his upper leg, causing him to fall.

Another person who was present at the gathering took him to the medical center, according to the police report.

Officers said they went to the Ware Street area and spoke with several residents, who said they were unaware of any party in the are and didn’t report hearing gunfire at the time in question.

The LaGrange Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting.

Anyone with information relevant to the case is encouraged to contact Detective Montondo at 706-883-2639.

Tips may also be submitted anonymously through Troup County CrimeStoppers (706-812-1000) or sent via text through Tip411(847411), keyword LAGRANGE.

