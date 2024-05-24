Athens teen shot in the head, man arrested

ATHENS, GA. — A 20-year-old has been arrested for shooting a teen in the head, according to Athens Clarke County Police.

Early Monday morning, officers responded to a shooting call near Broad Street and Pulaski Street, finding a 17-year-old man with a gunshot wound.

The shooting occurred not far from the University of Georgia campus.

It is unclear exactly what led up to this shooting.

The unidentified victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment where he remains.

Officers arrested 20-year-old Quavarez Sanders of Athens in connection to this shooting.

Sanders was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 762-400-7060 or Paul.Johnson@accgov.com.

