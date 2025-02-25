16-year-old football player shot, killed in Georgia park

CUTHBERT, Ga. — A high school football player has died after being shot in a park over the weekend.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says Tyrae Campbell, 16, was shot and killed on Sunday night in Cuthbert.

WALB reported that Campbell is a 9th grade football player at Pataula Charter Academy.

The GBI has arrested Kyle Gilbert, 19, and charged him with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of reckless conduct.

Raquel Warren, Campbell’s mother, told WALB that investigators haven’t told her anything about the investigation.

“This is my child that I have to plan a funeral for. A mother shouldn’t be planning a funeral for a 16-year-old boy,” Warren said. “I want justice for my 16-year-old and I will not rest if it kills me. That’s what it’ll just have to take because I’m going to get justice for my son.”

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released.

