15-year-old GA boy killed in northwest GA crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A tragic car crash claimed the life of a teenger on Tuesday evening in Floyd County.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

According to Floyd County police, the accident occurred on Sept. 9 at 6:10 PM when a red Chevrolet pickup truck collided with a beige Dodge pickup on Calhoun Road.

Police said, the Chevrolet was attempting to turn left onto Calhoun Rd from Georgia 1 Loop when it was hit on the passenger side by the oncoming Dodge pickup truck.

Both occupants of the red pickup, who were juveniles, were taken to Atrium Floyd Medical Center.

Authorities said, the passenger, David Clemones, 15, later died from his injuries.

TRENDING STORIES:

Armuchee High School expressed deep sorrow over the loss of Clemones, describing him as a cherished member of their community.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of a cherished member of our Armuchee Tribe. A student, classmate, teammate, and friend who touched many lives,” the school stated.

The school emphasized the importance of community support during this difficult time, stating, “At Armuchee High, we are more than just a school community, we are a Tribe. And in moments like these, we lean on one another, lifting each other with strength and compassion.”

Counselors and additional support staff have been made available on campus to assist students and staff in coping with the tragedy.

The school has asked for thoughts and prayers for all families involved in the accident as they grieve together.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

The other passenger and driver’s identities and ages were not released. Authorities did not say if charges were filed.

©2025 Cox Media Group