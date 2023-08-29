14-year-old killed after gun fired at Ga. home, 4 teenage suspects jumped out window, police say

VALDOSTA, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl died Sunday night after she was shot in a bedroom of a south Georgia home.

Valdosta police responded around 6:44 p.m. to the home off North Lee Street where they say a group of teens was hanging out and had at least two guns with them.

One of the guns was fired and hit the 14-year-old girl, killing her. Police said the other teens left the home and jumped out the window after she was shot. The victim’s name has not been released.

“This is a tragic incident that should not have happened. These juveniles had firearms without knowing how to handle them, and it resulted in a young lady losing her life. Our condolences go out to the family as they try to heal during this process,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.

Officers later found three of the suspects not far from the home and tracked the fourth down to a home off East Park Avenue.

Police identified one of the suspects as 18-year-old Jayden McCutchin, who has been charged with murder in the second degree and cruelty to children in the second degree. The other suspects’ names have not been released because they are minors, but were charged.

14-year-old boy: murder in the 2nd degree, cruelty to children 2nd degree, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a minor (misdemeanor) and tampering with evidence.

16-year-old boy charged with murder in the 2nd degree (party to the crime), cruelty to children 2nd degree (party to the crime), and possession of a firearm by a minor.

15-year-old girl charged with murder in the 2nd degree (party to the crime), cruelty to children 2nd degree (party to the crime), and possession of a firearm by a minor.

Valdosta police did not say which suspect fired the gun that killed the 14-year-old. Investigators said they are looking at more charges in the case.

Police asks anyone who has information about the shooting to reach out to their investigators online or calling 229-293-3145.

