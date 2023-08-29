Local

Video: Braves star Acuña taken to ground after 2 fans rush field during game

Atlanta Braves v Colorado Rockies DENVER, COLORADO - AUGUST 28: Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves hits a two-run home run in the fifth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on August 28, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images) (Tyler Schank/Clarkson Creative/Getty Images)

DENVER, Co. — Video shared with Channel 2 Action News showed Braves star Ronald Acuña confronted and then taken to the ground by fans in the midst of a game against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Initially, one fan wearing a white T-shirt went out to give Acuña a hug before he was pulled off of him by multiple security guards.

As that was happening, another fan, also wearing a white T-shirt, approached Acuña and greeted him, and then pushed Acuña over, before the fan was taken down by security.

Eventually, the two fans were escorted off the field by security.

It is unclear if the men knew each other prior to running onto the field.

The 25-year-old Acuña had one of his best games at the plate on Monday, going 4-5 and hitting his 29th home run of the season.

The Braves won the game 14-4 and improved their MLB-best 85-45 record.

