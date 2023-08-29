Video: Braves star Acuña taken to ground after 2 fans rush field during game

DENVER, Co. — Video shared with Channel 2 Action News showed Braves star Ronald Acuña confronted and then taken to the ground by fans in the midst of a game against the Colorado Rockies on Monday night.

Initially, one fan wearing a white T-shirt went out to give Acuña a hug before he was pulled off of him by multiple security guards.

As that was happening, another fan, also wearing a white T-shirt, approached Acuña and greeted him, and then pushed Acuña over, before the fan was taken down by security.

Eventually, the two fans were escorted off the field by security.

This is crazy!! How could these two fans get by security— run on the field and grab Acuna. That shouldn’t happen. #ForTheA pic.twitter.com/BqwMdj67DN — Alison Mastrangelo (@AlisonWSB) August 29, 2023

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

It is unclear if the men knew each other prior to running onto the field.

The 25-year-old Acuña had one of his best games at the plate on Monday, going 4-5 and hitting his 29th home run of the season.

The Braves won the game 14-4 and improved their MLB-best 85-45 record.

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Atlanta Braves continue 2023 Hank Aaron Week with volunteer project at Atlanta high school

©2023 Cox Media Group