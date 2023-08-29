TRACKING IDALIA: Storm upgraded to hurricane, expected to ‘rapidly intensify’ into Category 3

Tropical Storm Idalia is officially a hurricane, according to the latest data from the National Hurricane Center.

Severe Weather Team 2 Meteorologist Brian Monahan says Idalia’s winds are currently 75 mph. The storm is expected to rapidly intensify into an “extremely dangerous major hurricane” before its projected landfall on the Florida Gulf coast sometime Wednesday.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Severe Weather Team 2 App for alerts wherever you go]

Monahan says the hurricane is running a little behind schedule but will start to strengthen quickly as it goes over the Gulf of Mexico.

The hurricane is currently Category 1 now but is expected to strengthen into a Category 3 late Tuesday and early Wednesday morning.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 2 as we track Idalia and its impacts across the Southeast, on Channel 2 Action News This Morning from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.

Here’s what you need to know for Tuesday:

Hurricane warnings and tropical storm warnings are in effect for parts of south Georgia and the Georgia coast.

A tropical storm watch now extends farther up the coast and includes Savannah.

Local impacts in north Georgia: Breezy with periods of rain and showers on Wednesday into Thursday morning – especially south and east of Atlanta

Dry weather Friday into the holiday weekend. Temps will heat back up to near 90°.

[INTERACTIVE: StormTracker 2HD Radar]

[UPLOAD PHOTOS: Share your weather photos with us here]

Storms keep temperatures down as Idalia makes its way to south Georgia Storms keep temperatures down as Idalia makes its way to south Georgia





©2023 Cox Media Group