14-year-old accused of killing Georgia teen with AR-15-style gun

UPSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia 19-year-old was found shot to death in Upson County on Thursday evening, deputies say.

Conner Walker was found with a gunshot wound to the head in an outbuilding at a home on Martin Luther King Drive. He was pronounced dead.

Upson County Sheriff Dan Kilgore says he had been shot with his own AR-15-style rifle.

The sheriff says Walker, a 14-year-old and another man were in the building with the gun.

The 14-year-old was handling the gun without clearing the chamber, and it went off while pointed toward Walker.

The boy is being held in connection with the shooting, the sheriff said. His identity has not been released.

Walker’s grandmother described him as a “brilliant kid” in an online fundraiser.

She said that Walker’s father, a Marine, was killed in action while serving in Iraq in 2007 when Walker was just a few months old.

