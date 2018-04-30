13-year-old accused of starting fire inside Douglas County Walmart

LITHIA SPRINGS, Ga. - Customers are seeking answers after a local Walmart was evacuated Sunday afternoon because of a fire started by a teen.
Police told Channel 2 Action News a 13-year-old boy was taken into custody, accused of starting a fire inside a Lithia Springs Walmart. Officers said the teenager was with his mother in the store and somehow ended up with a lighter and cotton balls.
The store was shut down for hours because of the smoke and chemicals from the fire extinguishers used to douse the fire.
Channel 2’s Tom Jones speaks with customers who are shocked a teen would start a fire and put so many lives in danger, on Channel 2 Action News.
