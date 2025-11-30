12-year-old rescued from collapsed sand during family Thanksgiving outing

THE WOODLANDS, Texas — A 12-year-old girl was rescued from a sand collapse at Panther Creek in The Woodlands, Texas, on Thanksgiving, thanks to her father’s quick actions and the rapid response of emergency services.

The sand collapsed occurred during a family outing. The girl became trapped as sand fell around her while she was digging a hole in a sandbar, according to The Woodlands Fire Department.

“Her father rushed to her and was able to clear the sand from around her head allowing her to breathe,” the department said in a social media post.

Emergency crews arrived to find the girl with only her face and head visible above the sand. They worked swiftly to stabilize the area and carefully remove the sand to free her.

Multiple emergency response agencies collaborated at the scene on the creek’s west bank in The Woodlands, just outside of Houston.

The girl was unharmed and was released to her parents after a medical evaluation, authorities confirmed.

“First responders from four agencies worked together seamlessly to turn a near tragedy into a Thanksgiving story that will be told for decades!” the fire department said.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group