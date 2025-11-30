Ground search for missing professor to resume

UNION COUNTY, Ga. — The search for a missing law professor will resume, according to a website dedicated to the search.

Charles Hosch has been missing since Nov. 11 after going hiking on the Byron Herbert Reece Trail. He was last seen in the Blood Mountain area of Union County.

The search area is vast and wooded, making it difficult for drones and searchers to locate any trace of the professor.

Two weeks of searches for the attorney and SMU law professor proved fruitless, and the official search for Hosch was called off Nov. 24.

On Saturday, a message said a search for the professor will resume: “The momentum continues. We’ve welcomed another nonprofit search and rescue organization to our efforts, and by Monday, we’ll have expanded teams in the field.”

Channel 2’s Audrey Washington spoke earlier this month with Hosch’s family, who have not given up they will find their loved one, though they recognized the difficulty.

For more information about how to help the search for Hosch, visit this website.

