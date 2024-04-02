1-year-old killed after being ejected during crash on I-75

SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — A 1-year-old Georgia girl was killed in a crash on I-75 in Spalding County after she was ejected from a car, according to Georgia State Patrol.

The crash happened on April 1 at 7:12 p.m. GSP said a 2013 Hyundai Sonata lost control and hit a guardrail before hitting a tractor-trailer.

Troopers said Ti’Asia Hill, 33, of Eatonton, was driving the Hyundai when she hit the truck, which was driven by Andrew Ashcraft, 31, of Kentucky.

The truck jacknifed, hit a guardrail and overturned in the median.

A 1-year-old in Hill’s car was ejected and died at the scene. Seven other people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

It’s unclear if anyone is facing any charges.

The child’s identity was not released.

