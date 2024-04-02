Police identify driver accused of ramming into front gate at FBI Atlanta offices

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police have identified the driver accused of ramming into the front gate at the Federal Bureau of Investigation Atlanta offices on Monday.

DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News that they are securing warrants for Ervin Lee Bolling.

On Channel 2 Action News at 4:00 p.m., NewsChopper 2 showed you the car still in the damaged gate.

FBI officials confirmed that the driver, who DeKalb police identified as Bolling, rammed into the gate around 12 p.m.

Officials told Channel 2′s Tom Regan that the driver tried to follow a FBI employee’s car as it entered the fence and gated parking lot. But he didn’t make it. The gate closed and a iron tank block came out of the ground smashing the front end of the vehicle.

“He was not associated with this facility. Several of our special agents passing by apprehended him,” Assistant Atlanta FBI Special Agent in Charge Peter Ellis said.

Ellis said the FBI trains in response to such attempted incursions at its facility field office.

Bomb detector technician and a robotic explosives detecting devices search the vehicle for possible explosive and weapons. None were found. The suspect was taken into custody and transported to a local hospital for evaluation.

As of Tuesday morning, Bolling has not been booked into the DeKalb County jail.

Former FBI Agent and ABC News contributor Brad Garrett says investigator are working to determine a possible motive, and whether what happened was an isolated incident.

“It’s a really serious thing to take on an FBI field office in this way. Because you are talking about hundreds of people armed, SWAT teams heavily armed. This could have turned into something really, really major if this particular suspect had other intentions. He could have had explosive in the car. He could have automatic weapons. You just don’t know,” Garrett told Regan.

