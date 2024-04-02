Man arrested after ‘illegal and unfortunate’ street racing that killed 2, Ga. deputies say

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A man has been arrested in connection to a street racing crash that killed two people last month, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 9 a.m. on March 10, GSP troopers responded to a vehicle crash on Antioch Road, finding two people dead and several people injured.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was believed to be the result of a drag race.

In the weeks since the crash, Troup County crime investigators worked with Georgia State Patrol to find the driver. On Monday, the driver, identified as 45-year-old Willie David Rhodes Jr. of LaGrange. was arrested and booked into Troup County Jail.

“I want to thank my team of investigators for working around the clock with our partners at the Georgia State Patrol to help identify this individual that was responsible for causing the deaths and injuries from this illegal and unfortunate event that took place”. Sheriff James Woodruff

Rhodes was charged with the following: failure to remain in the right lane, leaving the scene of an accident, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, laying drag and racing on highways or streets

Channel 2′s Audrey Washington spoke to the family of one of the victims, Cory Maddox. Maddox was a father of six with another baby on the way.

“We lost our best friend,” said Maddox’s sister, Nikki Reed.

“He was an angel,” said Maddox’s other sister, Shaquandria Brown.

