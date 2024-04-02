New Ga. father dies unexpectedly just weeks after birth of his twins

AMERICUS, Ga. — A 29-year-old Georgia man died unexpectedly just weeks after the birth of his twins.

Bryce Driver died of a sudden heart attack on March 30, according to friends of the family.

His wife, Hannah, gave birth to the couple’s son and daughter, Jace and Adalynn, in early February.

“This sweet couple expected a lifetime of love of happiness with their new family, but as we know, the Lord had other plans. We do not always know the why, but we have to believe he needed Bryce home,” the family wrote on a GoFundMe set up to help Hannah.

Bryce Driver worked in the farming industry, friends said.

“Bryce Driver loved agriculture as much as anyone I’ve seen and was bound and determined to be a farmer,” Alex Harrell wrote on social media. “Every time I saw him, he was always quizzing me on what he could do to improve and get better.”

The community has raised more than $25,000 to help the family.

