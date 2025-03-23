1 killed in LaGrange shooting, suspect arrested

LAGRANGE, Ga. — LaGrange police have arrested a man after a man was shot and killed Saturday night in LaGrange.

At approximately 10:40 p.m., police responded to 964 Mason Street to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, officers found Zymerious Cofield suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both police and first responders attempted life-saving measures and Cofield was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

The Criminal Investigations Division responded to the scene to investigate.

Investigators determined the shooting happened during a fight between Cofield and Dewan Harden Jr.

Harden was located and arrested by West Point Police and taken to the LaGrange Police Department.

He was booked into the Troup County Jail and charged with murder.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group