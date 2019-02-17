  • 1 killed in shooting in Walmart parking lot, police say

    Updated:

    DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Police are on the scene at a Walmart parking lot in Douglas County after a person was shot and killed.

    Douglasville police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. outside the Walmart on Thornton Road. 

    A Channel 2 Action News photographer arrived at the scene to find multiple police officers investigating. 

    It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting. 

    We have a reporter heading to the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories