1 killed in shooting in Walmart parking lot, police say

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - Police are on the scene at a Walmart parking lot in Douglas County after a person was shot and killed.
Douglasville police confirmed to Channel 2 Action News the shooting happened around 12:50 p.m. outside the Walmart on Thornton Road.
A Channel 2 Action News photographer arrived at the scene to find multiple police officers investigating.
It is unknown at this time what led to the shooting.
We have a reporter heading to the scene for updates on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
