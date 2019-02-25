'Do ya job (expletive)' - Wanted women arrested after taunting officers

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. - Three women wanted on felony warrants out of several Georgia counties were arrested Sunday in Indiana.
According to the Indiana State Police, Toni Huizar, Amber Dunlap and Tiphanie Sager were taken into custody just after 6 p.m. following a brief chase.
Police said they found “a substantial amount" of credit cards, checkbooks, Social Security cards and identification cards belonging to people who weren’t in the car.
CHECK THIS OUT: Three girls known as “Felony Lane Gang” members stole credit cards in 3 GA counties, and then dared police to come find them on social media. The story at 5p @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/CdvpZ08w35— Lori A Wilson (@LoriWilsonWSB) February 25, 2019
