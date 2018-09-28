$6K down the drain: Homeowners blame builder for expensive repair for rotten decks

ATLANTA - A Channel 2 Action News consumer investigation uncovered nearly two dozen floating decks that are falling apart due to water damage in one Brookhaven neighborhood. A gutter contractor hired by the homeowners’ association is pointing the blame at gutters installed by the builder, Pulte Homes, that are too small.
“As the water gets into it, it just chips it away,” said repairman Robert Valentine. “They’re just falling apart from the inside out,” he said.
Nearly two dozen decks need to be replaced at the Views at Lenox Crossing. Channel 2 Action News spotted water dripping near a big hole in one deck.
“To me it looks like it could start falling apart at any moment and that’s not a good feeling,” said homeowner Candace Goldberg.
We're talking to the homeowners about their fight and getting answers straight from the builder, Monday at 5 p.m. on Channel 2 Action News
RECENT INVESTIGATIONS:
- WARNING: Channel 2 uncovers issue with most popular truck in the world
- UGA student accused of sexual assault put on probation, told to write essay
- Man mistaken for wanted suspect with same name spends nearly a month in jail
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}