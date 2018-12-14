LOS ANGELES - Nancy Wilson's manager says the Grammy-winning jazz singer has died at age 81.
The legendary jazz singer recorded more than 70 albums and won three Grammy Awards.
Wilson was a major figure in the civil rights movement. In 2005, she was inducted into the International Civil Rights Walk of Fame at the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site in Atlanta.
