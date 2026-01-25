Woman killed, man hurt in central Georgia shooting

MONROE, Ga. — The Monroe Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed a woman and left a man with injuries.

The deadly shooting happened in the 100 block of GW Carver Drive around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was taken to a hospital.

The identities of the people involved were not disclosed.

The shooting is currently under investigation as detectives work to determine the circumstances that led to violence.

Detective Mitch Studdard and Sgt. Josh Reynolds are leading the investigation. They encourage anyone with information related to this incident to come forward because it could be crucial to solving the case.

Studdard can be reached at (678) 283-5422, while Reynolds’ contact number is (770) 652-0612.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group